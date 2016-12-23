BRIEF-Wellcare gets quality accreditation for Medicaid health plan in NY
Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York
Dec 23 EyeGene Inc :
* Says it received Japan patent on Dec. 21, for vaccine for inducing an improved immune reaction
* Says patent application number is 2016-035127
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ih13Qi
(Beijing Headline News)
Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints new vice president of global quality assurance
Adapt Pharma's NARCAN (naloxone HCL) nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA