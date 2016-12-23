BRIEF-Wellcare gets quality accreditation for Medicaid health plan in NY
* Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it set up JV in Shenzhen, named as Onco Vent Co.,Ltd
* Says previous plan disclosed on March 17
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QaV19q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints new vice president of global quality assurance Source text for Eikon:
* Says Adapt Pharma's NARCAN (naloxone HCL) nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: