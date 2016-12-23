UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 LianChuang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it received an administrative order from Ningbo Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Dec. 20, regarding information nondisclosure
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/o2crSS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources