BRIEF-O2micro qtrly net sales $15.9 mln vs $13.4 mln last year
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
Dec 23 Sports Seoul Co Ltd :
* Says 650 million won worth of its 13th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 326,632 shares of the company, at 1,990 won per share, as of Dec. 23
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Heb3TO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Net Element says in letter to shareholders- intend to expand presence in North America through distribution and integrated-services programs
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday that they had agreed on tools for Chase customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over their user names and bank passwords.