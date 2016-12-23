BRIEF-O2micro qtrly net sales $15.9 mln vs $13.4 mln last year
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
Dec 23 SBS Contents Hub Co Ltd :
* Says change of CEO of the company to Yoo Jong Yeon from Shin Dong Wuk, effective Dec. 23
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rGKFio
* Net Element says in letter to shareholders- intend to expand presence in North America through distribution and integrated-services programs
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday that they had agreed on tools for Chase customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over their user names and bank passwords.