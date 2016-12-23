BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it wins auctions for two pieces of land auction worth 132.2 million yuan ($19.03 million) and 305.03 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hKkpcZ
Qtrly earnings per share $0.72
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23