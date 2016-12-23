Dec 23 Curocom Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 17th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 4 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 26, 2019, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,360 won per share

