Dec 23 Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) to A share shareholders of record on Dec. 28 for 2016

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 29 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 29

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ibezBy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)