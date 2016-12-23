BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 57 percent, or to be about 300 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 191.4 million yuan
* Says growth in selling area and unit price of real estate is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mP7lnt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23