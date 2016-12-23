Dec 23 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 57 percent, or to be about 300 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 191.4 million yuan

* Says growth in selling area and unit price of real estate is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mP7lnt

