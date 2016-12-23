BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences starts tender offer to buy Derma Sciences
* Integra Lifesciences commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Derma Sciences, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Hong Kong Bio-star Technology Development's automated bio-analyzer business for 169.5 million yuan ($24.40 million)

($1 = 6.9479 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs
* Says elevates cart therapy ctl019 to group of drugs it expects will be blockbusters, with at least $1 billion in annual sales