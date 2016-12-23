BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Daou Technology Inc :
* Says Samsung Asset Management has acquired 2.2 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 5.0 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wofMky
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23