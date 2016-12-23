Dec 23 B-soft Co Ltd

* Says its general manager plans to buy shares in the company worth at least 400 million yuan ($57.57 million) from Dec 26 to June 25, 2017

* Says shareholder Youngor plans to sell up to 12 million shares, or 5.69 percent of issued share capital, in the next 6 months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hfz2nU; bit.ly/2imEVNW

