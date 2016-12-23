Dec 23 Chin-Poon Industrial :

* Says it will buy 11.1 million shares of Draco PCB Public Company Limited at 5.07 baht per share with amount of up to 56 million baht

* Says it holds 95.5 percent stake in Draco PCB Public Company Limited

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aqkhBL

