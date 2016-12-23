Dec 23 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up investment fund of size 1.23 billion yuan ($177.11 million) with partners

* Says it will recover funds of 735 million yuan after withdrawing from an investment fund formed with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hfEV4D; bit.ly/2i1MoFv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)