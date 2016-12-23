BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Dec 23 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says the private bank its unit forms gets banking regulator's approval with registered capital at 2.0 billion yuan ($288.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hfTrJs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
WIESBADEN, Germany, Jan 25 Financial technology companies require greater oversight because they have the potential to disrupt the banking industry and could threaten financial stability, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.