Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
Dec 23 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure
* Shows Bank of New York Mellon Corp has added 263.7 million shares in Munsun Capital Group Ltd on December 20, taking its holdings to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13