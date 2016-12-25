Dec 25 Gulf Bank KSCP

* Clarifies media report on sale of its 38.6 million shares in Zain for 16 million dinars

* Says sold 34.2 million of its shares in Zain for 14.2 million dinars Source:(bit.ly/2hdIPaG)