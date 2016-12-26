UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with Hyundai Motor Co , Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and Kia Motors Corp , to undertake construction work of Hyundai Motor Group Global Business Center(GBC)
* Says contract amount is 1,792.28 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 23 to June 30, 2021
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qWkLfF
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources