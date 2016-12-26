Dec 26 Jusung Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says its contract with Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Ltd to provide TFT LCD manufacturing equipment has been canceled by Chunghwa Picture Tubes, due to long delay for contract accomplishment

* Says contract amount is 24.14 billion won

* Contract period is from July 9, 2008 to Dec. 31, 2016

