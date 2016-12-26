BRIEF-Aethlon Medical to initiate brain injury study in former NFL players
* Researchers announce plans for study of candidate blood test to detect chronic traumatic encephalopathy (cte) in former nfl players
Dec 26 Icares Medicus :
* Says initial public offering of 30 million common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "6612" from Dec. 27
* Cfo says plans to finance $5 billion share buyback with debt
* Uniqure appoints Alexander Kuta as senior vice president of regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: