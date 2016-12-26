Dec 26 Tera Semicon Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd, to provide display manufacturing equipment in China

* Says contract amount is 15.81 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 23 to May 30, 2017

