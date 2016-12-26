Dec 26 KYORIN Holdings Inc :

* Says it to transfer its Japan-based unit Dr.Program to Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd that is a unit of Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Transaction price is not disclosed

* Says the transaction planned effective on April 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jmb0e2

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)