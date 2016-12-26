Dec 26 Olympus :

* Says reached settlement of damages lawsuit filed by foreign investors in 2012 over accounting scandal

* Says to pay counterparties 4 billion yen ($34 million) as settlement money and they will dismiss their remaining claims against the company

* Says to record 4 billion yen as special loss for q3, no change now to full year group forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.1000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)