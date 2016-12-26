Dec 26 RaQualia Pharma Inc :

* Says RaQualia Pharma enters into agreement to fully acquire TMRC Co Ltd which is engaged in anticarcinogen related business, through stock swap, with effective date on Feb. 3, 2017

* One share of TMRC's stock will be exchanged with 90 shares of co's stock

* 479,250 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aXc5mK

