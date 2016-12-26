BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18
* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share
Dec 26 SBI Holdings and Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings :
* The two companies signed a basic agreement for establishment of JV on Dec. 26
* The JV will be engaged in proposal and financing of development of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment
* SBI Holdings will hold 49 percent and Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PKtnS0; goo.gl/QGd687
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the day as dollar selling by foreign banks helped gains despite the central bank revising the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low, dealers said.
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago