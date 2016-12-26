Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 26 Mirae Corp :
* Says it will issue 4th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Feb. 1, 2020, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 280 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xNOE7d
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)