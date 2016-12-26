Dec 26 Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to acquire a property located in Fukuoka, at 880 million yen on Jan. 23, 2017

* Says co plans to take out a loan of 3 billion yen on Jan. 20, 2017, at interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.175 percent with maturity on Feb. 28, 2018

* Proceeds will be used to fund property acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JCszNy ; goo.gl/E5aKGE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)