BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18
* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share
Dec 26 Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc :
* Says it plans to acquire a property located in Fukuoka, at 880 million yen on Jan. 23, 2017
* Says co plans to take out a loan of 3 billion yen on Jan. 20, 2017, at interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.175 percent with maturity on Feb. 28, 2018
* Proceeds will be used to fund property acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JCszNy ; goo.gl/E5aKGE
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the day as dollar selling by foreign banks helped gains despite the central bank revising the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low, dealers said.
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago