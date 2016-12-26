BRIEF-Aethlon Medical to initiate brain injury study in former NFL players
* Researchers announce plans for study of candidate blood test to detect chronic traumatic encephalopathy (cte) in former nfl players
Dec 26 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc. :
* Says it plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up medial equipment JV in Nanchang
* Says the new JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xOmJN1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Researchers announce plans for study of candidate blood test to detect chronic traumatic encephalopathy (cte) in former nfl players
* Cfo says plans to finance $5 billion share buyback with debt
* Uniqure appoints Alexander Kuta as senior vice president of regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: