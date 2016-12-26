Dec 26 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc. :

* Says it plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up medial equipment JV in Nanchang

* Says the new JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xOmJN1

