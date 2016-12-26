BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18
* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share
Dec 26 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says unit and partner plan to set up film making JV with registered capital at 100 million yuan ($14.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hGerah
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9493 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the day as dollar selling by foreign banks helped gains despite the central bank revising the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low, dealers said.
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago