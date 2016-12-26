UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 Guizhou Tyre Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 64.9 million shares in Guiyang Rural Commercial Bank for 101.2 million yuan ($14.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iupAPo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9493 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources