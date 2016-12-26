UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 Chongqing Landai Powertrain :
* Says a Beijing-based investment company sold 3.5 percent stake in it on Dec. 22
* Says the investment company holds 3.5 percent stake in it now, down from 7.1 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X2jpsx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources