Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 26 Promate Solution :
* Says it will issue 6.6 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$60 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u8P0MU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)