UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 CJ Freshway Corp :
* Says its unit F&D infra Co., Ltd will issue 7.2 million shares of the company via rights issue, at 5,000 won per share, to raise 35.99 billion won in proceeds for other funds
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vDBF9i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources