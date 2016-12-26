Dec 26 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd :

* Says co receives judgment of the lawsuit filed by a Wuxi-based packing and printing factory (plaintiff) against co (defendant), regarding contract disputes

* Says the court requires defendant to pay the payment for goods and related loss to plaintiff and to bear the lawsuit expense

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jA7pi4

