UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd :
* Says co receives judgment of the lawsuit filed by a Wuxi-based packing and printing factory (plaintiff) against co (defendant), regarding contract disputes
* Says the court requires defendant to pay the payment for goods and related loss to plaintiff and to bear the lawsuit expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jA7pi4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources