BRIEF-Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media's unit to set up JV to invest in U.S. firm
* Says unit plans to set up JV to invest in U.S. virtual reality firm Jaunt
Dec 26 F@N Communications Inc :
* Says it to merge its Japan-based unit fanmedia inc on March 1, 2017
* Says the unit to be dissolved after merger
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EbP7ql
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit plans to set up JV to invest in U.S. virtual reality firm Jaunt
COLOMBO, Jan 25 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a third straight session on Wednesday to close at their lowest in nearly 10 months, dragged down by beverages and banking shares, as concerns over rising interest rates and ongoing political instability weighed on sentiment.
* Company and Alibaba Holding entered into framework agreement