UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 CJ Freshway Corp :
* Says it will sell land and buildings located in Dongcheon-dong, Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, to NH Investment & Securities Co.,Ltd, for subsidiary business basis fundation
* Says transaction amount is 86 billion won
* Says expected transaction settlement date is Dec. 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tCJ7d1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources