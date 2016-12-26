Dec 26 Tekho Marine Biotech :

* Says it will issue 2.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$10 per share for bank loan repayment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 127.5 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uVFyC3

