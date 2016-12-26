Dec 26 Da Lue International Holding :

* Says it will repurchase 1.5 million shares of its common stock (a 4.2 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 27 to Feb. 26, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$70 per share ~ T$100 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$381.7 million

