Dec 26 Zhejiang Nhu Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 4.9 billion yuan ($705.19 million) in private placement of shares to fund methionine project

* Says share trade to resume on Dec 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hmCoWc; bit.ly/2i9FtdA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9485 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)