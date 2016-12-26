Dec 26 DSC Investment Inc :

* Says it will issue 4.4 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 1,700 won per share, for proceeds of 7.43 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of "241520" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c4oqTu

