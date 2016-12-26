BRIEF-HNA Investment to swing to net loss in 2016
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago
Dec 26 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($287.85 million) medium-term notes, 3.0 billion yuan bonds
* Says it plans to invest 110 million yuan to set up insurance jv with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hZ3ALq ; bit.ly/2iwfJnY ; bit.ly/2i7gOUz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, Jan 25 Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.74 percent at the end of 2016, basically flat from the end of the third quarter, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in January as a surprise inflation drop allowed the central bank to cut interest rates more aggressively, easing the burden on debt-laden families, a private survey showed on Wednesday.