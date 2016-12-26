BRIEF-Lanhai Medical Investment to swing to net loss in 2016
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 520-630 million yuan in 2016 versus net profit of 24.1 million yuan ($3.50 million) year ago
Dec 26 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned medical institute unit in Fuzhou city with investment of 20 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VeQTa4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
