Dec 26 Guilin Fuda Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 50.3 million yuan

* Says increased main business income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JX4dIS

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)