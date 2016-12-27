Dec 27 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 28.48 yuan per share to raise up to 569.6 million yuan ($81.97 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

($1 = 6.9491 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)