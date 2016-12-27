Dec 27 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :

* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises about 921.3 million yuan to fund acquisition

* Says shareholder, a group firm's stake in co was diluted to 27.78 percent from 39.35 percent

* An Zhifu raises stake in co to 11.64 percent from 7.7 percent

* Peng Peng raises stake in co to 7.38 percent from 0 percent

* Peng Shu raises stake in co to 4.29 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nmeMzE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)