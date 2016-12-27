UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises about 921.3 million yuan to fund acquisition
* Says shareholder, a group firm's stake in co was diluted to 27.78 percent from 39.35 percent
* An Zhifu raises stake in co to 11.64 percent from 7.7 percent
* Peng Peng raises stake in co to 7.38 percent from 0 percent
* Peng Shu raises stake in co to 4.29 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nmeMzE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources