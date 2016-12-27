Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 27 B-Lot Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell property in Hokkaido on Dec. 27
* Says the transaction price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/aPCWr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.