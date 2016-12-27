BRIEF-R&I upgrades Sotetsu Holdings's rating to "A-" and announces stable outlook - R&I
Dec 27 Sotetsu Holdings Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgraded the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
