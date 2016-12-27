Dec 27 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Says 8.2 million shares of Misawa Homes Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Toyota Motor's unit Toyota Home KK from Nov. 28 to Dec. 26

* Acquisition price at 1,100 yen per share

* Settlement starts from Jan. 4, 2017

* Say Toyota Home will hold 43.49 percent of voting power, up from 28.87 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/j4QFPX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)