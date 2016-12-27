Dec 27 WBF Resort Okinawa Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to launch a new hotel in Fukuoka and to start operation from March 2017

* Says co plans to take out a 3-year term loan of 40 million yen as long term working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1l4Ol7 ; goo.gl/p9ynWz

