Dec 27 (Reuters) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.96 Net 4.87 Div 9,800 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8964.T
Ashford Prime, Sessa in talks to avoid proxy fight -sources
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.
BRIEF-ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 pct passive stake in Everbridge - SEC filing
* ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 percent passive stake in Everbridge Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jSHVng) Further company coverage: